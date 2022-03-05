Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,813 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $16,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

