Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $38,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,627,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of PACB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.