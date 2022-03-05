Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Increases By 60.0%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $112.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

