OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.85

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 11928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

