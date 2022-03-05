iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.91

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 1505011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

