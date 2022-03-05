Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Increases By 59.1%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

