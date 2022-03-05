SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 516,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,403,017 shares.The stock last traded at $70.44 and had previously closed at $71.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,591,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,164,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

