Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 467.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAP. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 11.8% during the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $496,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 112.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 861,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $5,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

LCAP opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

