2,900 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.