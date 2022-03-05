Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

