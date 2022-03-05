Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.93 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

