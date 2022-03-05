Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Delcath Systems worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.