Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $98,500.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.14 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $645.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

