Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,942 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novavax were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 350.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.