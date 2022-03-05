Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $243.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.64 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

