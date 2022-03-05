Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Purchases 40,000 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRM shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $898,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.