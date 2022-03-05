Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

