Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

