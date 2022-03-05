Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,600 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cactus worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cactus by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

