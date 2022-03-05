Captrust Financial Advisors Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LHC Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LHC Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

