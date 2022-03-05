Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,800,000 after buying an additional 1,710,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

