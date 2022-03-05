Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 102.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 301.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 263,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,253,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.