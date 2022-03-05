Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after buying an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

