Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,091 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

