Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $323.57 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.66 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

