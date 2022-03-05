Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 57 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.21.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $293.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.