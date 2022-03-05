Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Nordson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $190.43 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.