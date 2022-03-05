Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

