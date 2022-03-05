Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Lloyds Banking Group Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
