13,728 Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,728 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Partners by 398.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 72.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000.

GLP opened at $25.69 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.94%.

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

