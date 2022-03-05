Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

