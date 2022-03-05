Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.