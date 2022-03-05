TheStreet Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to B

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

