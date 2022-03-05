TheStreet Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to B

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
