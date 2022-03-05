Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TANH opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech in the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

