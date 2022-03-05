Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.