BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 139.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.