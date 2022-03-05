Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

