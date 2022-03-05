Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $894,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGR opened at $11.30 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

