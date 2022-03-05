Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.38 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

