BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 294,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

BMI opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

