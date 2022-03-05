Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of NovoCure worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

