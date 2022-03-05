Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $10,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $10,675.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $11,865.00.
Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $87.80 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
