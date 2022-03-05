Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

