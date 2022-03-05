Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.46.
About Novabay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.