HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $495.00.

HSBC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 52.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

