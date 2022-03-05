Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells 1,890 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Dennis Weaver sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OSCR stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oscar Health (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
