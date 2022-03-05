Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $281.82 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.75 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

