Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,653 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.44% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.