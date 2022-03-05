William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.44 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

