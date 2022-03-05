Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $226.33 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.15.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.